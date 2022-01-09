Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara "Bobbie" Rottina
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Rottina, Barbara "Bobbie" (Rongione), - 73, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, December 27 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Bobbie was born February 2, 1948 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was a resident of Ducktown where she attended Atlantic City schools and remained a life-long area resident. Bobbie was first employed by the Lagoon restaurant in Brigantine that her father owned, but most notably she worked at the White House Sub Shop for the last 35 years. When you walked into the door of the White House, you were always greeted by Bobbie's big hello and beautiful smile. She was loved by her coworkers who were her second family. When Bobbie wasn't working, her favorite pastime was sitting at her sister Grace's pool and dishing the dirt with her family. She enjoyed preparing and sharing meals with her family every day. Bobbie was a mother to everyone and never thought twice about lending a helping hand. Bobbie is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Palma Rongione, her brothers Alfred and Vincent Rongione, her daughter Kimmy McGrath, her brother-in-law Frank Merendino, and her beloved husband of 48 years, Joe. She is survived by her sons Alfred (Khatuna) and Joseph (Lynn) Rottina, her daughter and best friend Grace (Joe) Reitzler, her grandchildren Palma, Sophia, Jojo, and Anthony Reitzler, Barbara and Maddie McGrath, and Gino Rottina, her sister Grace Merendino, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11th from 5-7pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, where friends may gather to share memories of Bobbie. Condolences may be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I feel a loss of my long time friends Bobbie and Joe but they are both together now. Went way to soon. She was a great mom and friend to all.
Frank Ushler
Friend
January 11, 2022
Through the years Ms Bobbies love for helping others was shown in many ways..i will miss seeing you each day and during the holidays when i would help decorate the yard for you and when i would misplace an ornament, and hearing you yell my name knowing you'd laugh at me for keeping you on your toes when the last laugh was on me because you would have me thinking the decorations weren't in the right place and all along they were. I will never forget the laughter you brought into my life. You will be greatly missed not only by me but my mom and many others. May you rest in paradise ..until we meet again.
Shawn ONeill & Family
Friend
January 11, 2022
My condolences to Bobbie´s family. I got to know her at the Lagoon Restaurant. She was a wonderful person that would help anyone in need. I especially thank her for all her help during the death of my daughter
Linda Adams
Work
January 10, 2022
Bobbie, I know you are happy being with Joe again. And I know you will be decorating heavens halls for the holidays. I love you! Francine
Francine
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results