Through the years Ms Bobbies love for helping others was shown in many ways..i will miss seeing you each day and during the holidays when i would help decorate the yard for you and when i would misplace an ornament, and hearing you yell my name knowing you'd laugh at me for keeping you on your toes when the last laugh was on me because you would have me thinking the decorations weren't in the right place and all along they were. I will never forget the laughter you brought into my life. You will be greatly missed not only by me but my mom and many others. May you rest in paradise ..until we meet again.

Shawn ONeill & Family Friend January 11, 2022