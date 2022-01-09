Rottina, Barbara "Bobbie" (Rongione), - 73, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, December 27 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Bobbie was born February 2, 1948 in Atlantic City, NJ. She was a resident of Ducktown where she attended Atlantic City schools and remained a life-long area resident. Bobbie was first employed by the Lagoon restaurant in Brigantine that her father owned, but most notably she worked at the White House Sub Shop for the last 35 years. When you walked into the door of the White House, you were always greeted by Bobbie's big hello and beautiful smile. She was loved by her coworkers who were her second family. When Bobbie wasn't working, her favorite pastime was sitting at her sister Grace's pool and dishing the dirt with her family. She enjoyed preparing and sharing meals with her family every day. Bobbie was a mother to everyone and never thought twice about lending a helping hand. Bobbie is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Palma Rongione, her brothers Alfred and Vincent Rongione, her daughter Kimmy McGrath, her brother-in-law Frank Merendino, and her beloved husband of 48 years, Joe. She is survived by her sons Alfred (Khatuna) and Joseph (Lynn) Rottina, her daughter and best friend Grace (Joe) Reitzler, her grandchildren Palma, Sophia, Jojo, and Anthony Reitzler, Barbara and Maddie McGrath, and Gino Rottina, her sister Grace Merendino, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11th from 5-7pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, where friends may gather to share memories of Bobbie. Condolences may be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.