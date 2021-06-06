Menu
Barry E. Hovey
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Hovey, Barry E., - 81, of Absecon, passed away on May 28, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 22, 1939. He graduated from UCLA with a degree in mathematics in 1963. He married his wife Mary in 1966 and received a Masters of Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary in 1968. He and Mary moved to New Jersey in 1970 and his daughter Esther was born in 1974. Throughout his life, he had jobs as a pastor, a missionary, and a computer technician. He was an amateur photographer, a theologian, and a history buff. He was also an amateur radio operator with the handle N2FSG. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to Philadelphia to attend concerts by The Philadelphia Orchestra. Barry is survived by his wife Mary and his daughter Esther and her family. A memorial service will be at New Life Wesleyan Church in Egg Harbor City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:30p.m.
New Life Wesleyan Church
NJ
Jun
8
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
New Life Wesleyan Church
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
my sincere sympathy on the passing of Barry. I worked with him in the late 90's at the FAA Tech center. He was one of a kind. A caring man
Rosemarie Perri
Work
June 7, 2021
He and Mary were a wonderful couple that really complimented one another!!! He was an amazing human being!!
Theresa R. Bailey
Other
June 7, 2021
