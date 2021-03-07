Klotz, Barry "Chuck", - It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Barry "Chuck" Klotz on February 5, 2021 (MC RD P.I. – 1 MAR DIV – 1st Anglico – Phu Bai '65, Retired announcer for the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters). For those of you that know Chuck, you know "no one ever dies, they just change zip codes". Always the life of the party, "Chuckie" could put a smile on anyone's face with his seemingly endless bank of jokes. Born on V-J Day, August 15, 1945, in Haddon Hall, Atlantic City, graduate and Bonesman of A.C.H.S., Klotz was an avid fisherman who loved every minute he spent on the water. During the revitalization of A.C. in the '70s and '80s, if you saw a building being demolished, Klotz was more than likely leading or a part of the Winzinger team in charge of creating the new open spaces. Klotz is pre-deceased by his father, Louis "Red" Klotz and survived by his mother, Gloria; his five siblings, Ronee, Glenn, Jodi, Kiki and Kenneth; his two children Morgan (Mo) and Courtney (Co), their mother, Corinne; daughter-in-law Suzanne; and his three grandchildren, Connor, Jacob and Samuel. A "Celebration of Life" will be held later this year as restrictions are eased. We will post details online once arrangements are made. We love you, Pop! We'll see you when we see you. Semper Fi! Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.