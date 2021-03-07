Menu
Barry "Chuck" Klotz
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Klotz, Barry "Chuck", - It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Barry "Chuck" Klotz on February 5, 2021 (MC RD P.I. – 1 MAR DIV – 1st Anglico – Phu Bai '65, Retired announcer for the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters). For those of you that know Chuck, you know "no one ever dies, they just change zip codes". Always the life of the party, "Chuckie" could put a smile on anyone's face with his seemingly endless bank of jokes. Born on V-J Day, August 15, 1945, in Haddon Hall, Atlantic City, graduate and Bonesman of A.C.H.S., Klotz was an avid fisherman who loved every minute he spent on the water. During the revitalization of A.C. in the '70s and '80s, if you saw a building being demolished, Klotz was more than likely leading or a part of the Winzinger team in charge of creating the new open spaces. Klotz is pre-deceased by his father, Louis "Red" Klotz and survived by his mother, Gloria; his five siblings, Ronee, Glenn, Jodi, Kiki and Kenneth; his two children Morgan (Mo) and Courtney (Co), their mother, Corinne; daughter-in-law Suzanne; and his three grandchildren, Connor, Jacob and Samuel. A "Celebration of Life" will be held later this year as restrictions are eased. We will post details online once arrangements are made. We love you, Pop! We'll see you when we see you. Semper Fi! Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
Sending condolences from the Drizin family. Herman "Chuck" Drizin was my uncle!
Michele Drizin Epstein
April 14, 2021
To the Klotz family I'm sorry to hear about your loss,. I'm sending my Condolences to the family in again I'm sorry for your loss,. Sincerely Ms Cheryl Reid
Cheryl Reid
March 11, 2021
He was a great friend ! We had a fabulous time together.
Tony Palladino
Friend
March 9, 2021
Tony Palladino
Friend
March 9, 2021
Chuck & I shared from our 1945 Births at the Absecon Island Shore some time between Our two Lives. Chucky's suave life & some nice moments shared on his Shore Boat. Which are memorialized in my Book- The Real Shawshank, Chapter 2, The Essence of Atlantic City's Absecon Island.
Willie Hoffman
March 8, 2021
Chuck always had a Joke and a smile on his face , along with a Big Hello. Heart felt Condolences to the Klotz Family. RIP My Friend !
Ed sykes
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Chuck´s passing. We attended school together. He was a great guy and always was a happy jokester. My sympathy to his family.
Judith Morris Haverstick
March 7, 2021
Our sympathy to the Klotz family. Chuck was a long time neighbor and a good guy, one of kind. RIP
Tony Mahoney and Family
March 7, 2021
Grew up with Chuck as my best friend since the 3rd grade at Granville ave school,Mrs McNesby. So many memories, it´s with a heavy heart I received the news of his passing.Condolences to his family, who were part of my life as a young man. I will never forget the time I won a game of horse against Reds, after I think he had a few glasses of Blue Nun. All though it will not the best of circumstances, I am looking foward to seeing all his family after many years, at his memorial service.
Jerry and Kathy Goodman
March 7, 2021
With deepest sympathy we send our thoughts to all that mourn the loss of Chuck. He certainly was a Margate Icon and we have many pleasant memories of meeting him in the neighborhood. Raise the Flag and give a toast...RIP.
Gloria and Ed Pressman
March 7, 2021
I am touched and saddened to hear about Chuck´s passing. The entire Klotz family was so much a part of my childhood. Our parents were very close.I send sincere condolences to all on behalf of the Davidson family. Much love!
Bernice Davidson
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He wasn´t very tall but he stood out in the crowd. He will always be remembered. I would have liked to have see him one more time.
Stephen Kavky
March 7, 2021
Good man Chuckie.
John Walker
March 7, 2021
