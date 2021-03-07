Grew up with Chuck as my best friend since the 3rd grade at Granville ave school,Mrs McNesby. So many memories, it´s with a heavy heart I received the news of his passing.Condolences to his family, who were part of my life as a young man. I will never forget the time I won a game of horse against Reds, after I think he had a few glasses of Blue Nun. All though it will not the best of circumstances, I am looking foward to seeing all his family after many years, at his memorial service.

Jerry and Kathy Goodman March 7, 2021