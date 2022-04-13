Dato, Beatrice G., - 91, of Atlantic City, was called home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, with her devoted son at her home. She was a member of St. Monica's Church and never missed a Sunday. Beatrice was born to Beatrice and Arthur Turner Sr. She attended NJ Avenue Elementary and later graduated from Atlantic City High School. She began working as a barmaid and later went to work for ACBOE where she retired as a custodian worker. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Samuel Dato; and daughter, Sharon Dato. She is survived by son, Michael Dato; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grands, 2 great-great grands and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Service and Repast will be held from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the All Wars Memorial Bldg., 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.