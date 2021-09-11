JOSEPH, BEATRICE E. (SUE) (NEE HAND), - 86, of New Port Richey, FL Beloved Mother passed away at her son's home in New Port Richey on May 6, 2021 at 9:06am. Born and raised in Galloway Township. She was a Korean War Veteran. Pre-deceased by her husband Philip Sr. and son Donald. Sue is survived by her 6 children, Sharron, Debby, Philip, Michael, Peter, and Joel. 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A brother John Hand and sister Beverly Harbison. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sue will be laid to rest at the Oceanville Cemetery on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Services at 10:00am with full Military Honors.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.