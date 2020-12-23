Menu
Bebe Markman
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Markman, Bebe (Lehrer) , - 94, of Ventnor, passed away on December 21, 2020. Born February 26, 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, she moved to West Philadelphia in 1939 and settled in Ventnor after World War II. She met her husband Erwin, who was known as Marky, her Freshman year of High School, and they were married 71 years. As an adult, she graduated from Rowan University earning her Teaching Degree. After graduation, Bebe spent the next 25 years teaching in Egg Harbor Township. Dedicated to her students, she also mentored countless younger teachers. She was a founding member of the Retired Teachers group and was proud of the scholarship program they began for deserving students. Bebe was a founding and active member of Temple Emeth Shalom, now Shirat Hayam, serving as President of the Sisterhood and many other roles. Bebe is survived by brother Judge Samuel and Mary Lehrer, children Susan and Joel Kaber, Howard and Debbie Markman, and Barry and Karen Markman, grandchildren Rachel Adler, Jeremy and Lisa Kaber, Matthew and Molly Markman, Kaylin Markman, and Sherilyn Markman, and great-grandchildren Remy Adler and Jaxon and Jessy Kaber. Donations may be made to the Avoda Scholarship Fund c/o PO Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402, or Temple Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swathmore Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406, or the charity of your choice. Private services will be held at 11am today, Wednesday, Dec. 23rd at Emeth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Zoom link information can be found, and condolences may be left at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Emeth Shalom Cemetery
Ventnor. Zoom link information can be found, and condolences may be left at ghwimberg.com, NJ
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
I just heard BeBe´s name read at MLRT´s service tonight. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I wish I had known sooner. I always loved and respected your mother. You and your father were wonderful, warm people. Please accept my sympathy and condolences. May you be comforted by all your good memories. Love, Judy
Judy Horowitz
January 8, 2021
My sympathy to the Markman family on the passing of Bebe. She was one of the nicest and caring ladies I had the pleasure of knowing & working with at EHT. I was a secretary to the Principal in the building where she taught. I will always remember a time when I was having some dark moments and she put her arm around me & assured me everything would be alright. She was right. She made me feel 10 feet tall. She will be in my prayers as well as her family. May she rest in peace. Cathy Lowry
Ray & Cathy Lowry
December 24, 2020
Our parents were the generation of true family and religion. Founders of Temple Emeth Shalom they created many family traditions within the temple and all of us were part of this as the next generation. Your mom holds a special place in my heart knowing her for 70 years. Even though I have been married for 51 + years she would ALWAYS call me "Janet Wagenheim" . A very special lady. Sending our love and strength to all of you. Janet & Mark Mangel
Janet Mangel
December 23, 2020
To The Markman families. So Sorry for your loss. Our Deepest Thoughts & Prayers are with you all at this time. Larry & Annette Glassman
LARRY GLASSMAN
December 23, 2020
