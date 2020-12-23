Markman, Bebe (Lehrer) , - 94, of Ventnor, passed away on December 21, 2020. Born February 26, 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, she moved to West Philadelphia in 1939 and settled in Ventnor after World War II. She met her husband Erwin, who was known as Marky, her Freshman year of High School, and they were married 71 years. As an adult, she graduated from Rowan University earning her Teaching Degree. After graduation, Bebe spent the next 25 years teaching in Egg Harbor Township. Dedicated to her students, she also mentored countless younger teachers. She was a founding member of the Retired Teachers group and was proud of the scholarship program they began for deserving students. Bebe was a founding and active member of Temple Emeth Shalom, now Shirat Hayam, serving as President of the Sisterhood and many other roles. Bebe is survived by brother Judge Samuel and Mary Lehrer, children Susan and Joel Kaber, Howard and Debbie Markman, and Barry and Karen Markman, grandchildren Rachel Adler, Jeremy and Lisa Kaber, Matthew and Molly Markman, Kaylin Markman, and Sherilyn Markman, and great-grandchildren Remy Adler and Jaxon and Jessy Kaber. Donations may be made to the Avoda Scholarship Fund c/o PO Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402, or Temple Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swathmore Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406, or the charity of your choice
. Private services will be held at 11am today, Wednesday, Dec. 23rd at Emeth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Zoom link information can be found, and condolences may be left at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.