My sympathy to the Markman family on the passing of Bebe. She was one of the nicest and caring ladies I had the pleasure of knowing & working with at EHT. I was a secretary to the Principal in the building where she taught. I will always remember a time when I was having some dark moments and she put her arm around me & assured me everything would be alright. She was right. She made me feel 10 feet tall. She will be in my prayers as well as her family. May she rest in peace. Cathy Lowry

Ray & Cathy Lowry December 24, 2020