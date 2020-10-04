Burness, Benjamin A., - 92, of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away September 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Vivian for 58 years. Beloved father of the late Vivian (Serge) Schillio, Betty (David) Jazowski, and Patricia Burness. Cherished grandfather of four and great grandfather of six. Born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ, Ben graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1946 with a well-known football career. Later graduating from Bloomsburg State Teachers College where he furthered his football career. Summers were spent on the Atlantic City beaches as a lifeguard for the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for 32 years. Services entrusted to Resurrection Funeral Home. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
