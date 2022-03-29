Carney, Bernadette, - 59, of Pleasantville, affectionally known as "Peaches", passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and attended the Atlantic City public schools. Bernadette was a resident of Pleasantville where she lived most of her adult life. She was employed by Tropicana Casino Hotel for 36 years as a Casino Floor Dealer. Bernadette enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends, especially her daughter, LaDara Carney, whom she greatly loved. She is predeceased by her father, Bernard "Joe" Carney; mother, Latrella Carney; brothers, Edward Cuby & Darryl Owens. Bernadette is survived by her daughter, LaDara Carney; brother, Bernard Owens; sisters, Evelyn Chance (Michael), Michele McCourt-Librizzi; special friend, Edgar Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at Jennings Funeral Home, 501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11AM, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow at the Atlantic City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.