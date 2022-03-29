Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernadette Carney
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Carney, Bernadette, - 59, of Pleasantville, affectionally known as "Peaches", passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and attended the Atlantic City public schools. Bernadette was a resident of Pleasantville where she lived most of her adult life. She was employed by Tropicana Casino Hotel for 36 years as a Casino Floor Dealer. Bernadette enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends, especially her daughter, LaDara Carney, whom she greatly loved. She is predeceased by her father, Bernard "Joe" Carney; mother, Latrella Carney; brothers, Edward Cuby & Darryl Owens. Bernadette is survived by her daughter, LaDara Carney; brother, Bernard Owens; sisters, Evelyn Chance (Michael), Michele McCourt-Librizzi; special friend, Edgar Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at Jennings Funeral Home, 501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11AM, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow at the Atlantic City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, NJ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.