Lemon, Bernadette, - 74, of Galloway, formerly of Egg Harbor Twp., Loving wife, mother, grandmother (Oma), and great grandmother (Oma ma), received her angel wings and joined her husband in heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Bernadette and Tom celebrated 53 years of marriage and were rarely apart; Bernie would often say "Until we meet again…I love you, Babe". Bernadette was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Marie Oettinger on September 20, 1946. She graduated from Saint Boniface Business School and Atlantic County Vocational School. Bernadette worked at Prudential Insurance Company in Linwood until it closed. Then, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse and worked at Our Ladies Residence in Pleasantville until her retirement. Bernadette enjoyed singing with Our Lady of Sorrows Choir and performed in a few play productions as well. Bernadette enjoyed cooking, often helping out in the firehouse kitchens for spaghetti and meatball dinners, chicken pot pie dinners and strawberry festivals. She had fond memories of these fund-raising activities with both Bargaintown and Scullville Ladies Auxiliaries. Bernadette enjoyed vacationing with her grandchildren, showing them how to cook, and hosting her famous sleepovers with them.
Bernadette is predeceased by her husband, Thomas and her sister-in-law, Marylou Lemon. Bernadette is survived by her children, Frances (Mark) Ludwick and Charles (Kelli) Lemon. Bernadette loved family time the most, especially with her grandchildren, Thomas Ludwick, Kayla Paupst, Sylvia Ludwick and Skyler Lemon and her great grandson Haven Tomasella. Bernadette is also survived by her siblings, James (Ginger) Oettinger, Rosalie (Eugene) Radell, Diane (Thomas) Huie, Camille (Robert) Filling, her brother-in-law Robert Lemon, and many nieces and nephews.
Services are limited to close family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.