Bernard T. Campbell Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
Campbell, Bernard T., Jr., - passed away in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 12th. He was 82 years old. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Campbell attended Northeast Catholic High School (Class of '57). He was predeceased by his wife, the very spunky Francis Louise Ciborowski, and they raised their three children in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Bernie worked at Connelly Containers (later bought by Georgia Pacific) for nearly fifty years, starting out in the factory and retiring as Senior Vice President. "Pop" was an avid golfer and Hallmark Channel super-fan. He loved western movies, a good one-liner, butterscotch candies, soft pretzels and - of course - his family. Survivors include his children Bernie (Husband of Nancy), Paul (Husband of Michelle) and Colleen, his sisters (Mary, Peggy and Joanie), his grandchildren Samantha and Hannah (Daughters of Bernie and Nancy), Jasper (Son of Paul and Michelle), and his grand-dogs (Chloe and Cannoli). A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2nd from 10-11, followed by an 11am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude or JDRF. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
