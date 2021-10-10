Mirsky, Bernard, - 89, of Galloway, He passed away peacefully at AtlanitCare Medical Center on October 8th, 2021. He was a devoted father to Joanne Obertlik and Scott(Felice). Cherished grandfather of Christopher(Heather), Joseph, Adam, Joel, Brittany, Daniel, Samantha. and great grandfather of Connor, Logan, and Lauren. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-1pm. Funeral service Monday at 1pm at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S, New York Rd, Galloway. Interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.