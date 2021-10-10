Menu
Bernard Mirsky
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
58 South New York Road
Galloway, NJ
Mirsky, Bernard, - 89, of Galloway, He passed away peacefully at AtlanitCare Medical Center on October 8th, 2021. He was a devoted father to Joanne Obertlik and Scott(Felice). Cherished grandfather of Christopher(Heather), Joseph, Adam, Joel, Brittany, Daniel, Samantha. and great grandfather of Connor, Logan, and Lauren. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-1pm. Funeral service Monday at 1pm at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S, New York Rd, Galloway. Interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Inc. - Galloway
58 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Inc. - Galloway
58 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ
Oct
11
Burial
2:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 Route, Estell Manor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
