Bernard Benjamin Strauss
Strauss, Bernard Benjamin, - 98, of Atlantic City, passed away on March 23 in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his beloved companion, Edith Kramer; daughters Maddi and husband Stephen, and Sandy; grandchildren Darren and wife, Meg; Eleni and husband, Ehren; Melissa and husband, Robert; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Peter, Kyle, Mary, and Rose. He was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Rosie; and his sister, Esther, and brothers, Willie and Leon. Bernie was a WWII veteran, a CPA, and a partner in Freedman's Bakery. For most of his adult life, he lived in Neptune and Belmar, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation, HIAS, or WJC.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
He was a sweet man. Loved to laugh. Very smart and funny.
Knew him my whole life. A person one will never forget. I called him Uncle Bernie. At first our families were neighbors. It turned out to be more like family.
God bless you Uncle Bernie.
Meg Don Batalas
Family
March 27, 2021
