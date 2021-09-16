Wall, Bernard L. (Bernie), - 88, of Matthews, NC, formerly of Northfield, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 23. He was born in Carbondale, PA in 1932. He enlisted in the Air Force at 17-years old and served in the Korean Conflict and then became an Air Traffic Controller and worked in Gordonsville, VA, Charleston, West Virginia and Atlantic City, NJ. He was a graduate of Stockton State College, NJ. He raised his family in Northfield, NJ and retired in Matthews, NC to be near his daughter and her family. Bernie loved his family, his daily Starbucks coffee and being outside, especially if he could be near the ocean, fishing, swimming, working in his garden or feeding the birds in his yard. He fostered this love for the outdoors in both his children who carry on his legacy of growing gardens and appreciating nature. He was generous and quick with a smile for friends and strangers alike and had a wry sense of humor even in his final days. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Wall and their two children and four grandchildren, son Thomas Wall and his wife Mary and their three children Olia, Davis and Eva of Wellesley Hills, Mass. and daughter Kathryn Kowalski and her husband Jimmy and their daughter, Nastia of Matthews, NC. Service will be private, and contributions may be made to Rotary of Matthews, NC or Brace Family YMCA of Charlotte NC.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.