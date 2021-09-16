Wall, Bernard L. (Bernie), - 88, of Matthews, NC, formerly of Northfield, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 23. He was born in Carbondale, PA in 1932. He enlisted in the Air Force at 17-years old and served in the Korean Conflict and then became an Air Traffic Controller and worked in Gordonsville, VA, Charleston, West Virginia and Atlantic City, NJ. He was a graduate of Stockton State College, NJ. He raised his family in Northfield, NJ and retired in Matthews, NC to be near his daughter and her family. Bernie loved his family, his daily Starbucks coffee and being outside, especially if he could be near the ocean, fishing, swimming, working in his garden or feeding the birds in his yard. He fostered this love for the outdoors in both his children who carry on his legacy of growing gardens and appreciating nature. He was generous and quick with a smile for friends and strangers alike and had a wry sense of humor even in his final days. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Wall and their two children and four grandchildren, son Thomas Wall and his wife Mary and their three children Olia, Davis and Eva of Wellesley Hills, Mass. and daughter Kathryn Kowalski and her husband Jimmy and their daughter, Nastia of Matthews, NC. Service will be private, and contributions may be made to Rotary of Matthews, NC or Brace Family YMCA of Charlotte NC.
I´m sorry for your loss. Great memories of Mr. Wall coaching and umpiring little league baseball games in Northfield. God bless him and your family.
Ed Woltmann
September 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Mary and her family at this sad time. Bernie was my neighbor when we worked for the FAA in Atlantic City and a good friend. I will miss him.
Alex Malon
September 17, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy the family
Ms. T
September 17, 2021
As a colleague and a friend Bernie showed much patience and a great sense of humor. I enjoyed our talks and his way with students. His wife Mary, who was a great asset to ACCC while she worked there, is a special woman. My condolences to you and your family.
Dr. Alice Rainey
School
September 16, 2021
I was sorry to learn of Bernie's death. I have nice memories of him bringing Mary her morning coffee when she and I were volunteers together at the cash register at Matthews Help Center. Mary, I miss our chances to have lunch together and send my deepest sympathy to you and all your family.
Dotty Dysard
Other
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Mary, although we have not seen each other for many years I wanted to let you know I send my sincerest condolences to you and your family. Sincerely,
Marilyn
Marilyn Levinsky
September 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Old Northfield neighbor
Milton Siglin
September 16, 2021
To the Wall Family, I send Prayers to you all at this time. I Will always remember how nice he always was to me and everyone. He will be missed. God bless you all