Brunson, Bernice B., - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ was called home on September 19, 2020, surrounded by family, friends, and love. Bernice, the only child of the late Luller "Sue" and Dave Shuler, was born in Philadelphia, PA. Bernice graduated from Middle Township High School in 1944 then graduated from Beaumont School of Nursing in 1946 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Philadelphia General Hospital. Later she became an inventory specialist at the Federal Aviation Administration in Pomona, NJ where she worked over 30 years. She was a member of the NAACP and mentored many youths in the community, a member of the Middle Township Planning Board, the South Jersey Credit Union, and was a Burdette Tomlin Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. Bernice was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for over 65 years where she played piano and served on numerous committees. Along with her parents, Bernice was predeceased by ex-husbands, Rudolph Hamer and William Brunson. She is survived by her son, Burgess "Butch" Hamer of Cape May Court House; daughter, Sandra Susan Brunson of White Plains, MD; grandsons, Timothy Hamer-King and Brandon Hamer; four great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends. Services are Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service is private. You may watch the service live-streamed at 12 noon at www.zoom.us
, and log in with Meeting ID#: 830 2196 3841. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2020.