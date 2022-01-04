Mercanto, Bernice C., - 100, of Cologne, passed away December 26, 2021. She was born September 12, 1921 to Dora and Joseph Engelhardt. She was born and raised on the family farm in Cologne. She graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. In 1960, she returned to the farm with her husband and children which is where she lived until her 100th year. This home held a special place in her heart. Bernice was a homemaker who enjoyed family gatherings which she made special with her cooking, baking, and game playing. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, bowling, and mall walking. Crocheting was her favorite pastime. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Egg Harbor City. Bernice was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Vincent James Mercanto; her brothers, Ernest and Joseph Engelhardt and sister, Dolly Mohr. Devoted to and loved by her family, she is survived by her children; Sandra Merrill (Robert), Sherry Marshall, James Mercanto, Kathy Echevarria (Pablo), her grandchildren; Shana Merrill, Johathan Marshall (Melissa), Vincent Mercanto, Jamie Kauffman, Jessica Hugonnett (Shawn), Mark Mercanto, Alex Echevarria and Miguel Echevarria, six great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Rose Montecalvo, cousins and nieces, and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 10am until 11am at Zion Lutheran Church 312 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Masks are required. A service will follow at 11am. Burial will take place at the Germania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Egg Harbor City. The family wishes to thank the Staff at Woodview Estates and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 4, 2022.