SantaMaria-Rupley, Beth, - 56, of Ventnor, Beth SantaMaria-Rupley was born on August 29, 1964 to George (Bubby) and Elizabeth (Betty Lou) SantaMaria. She was born and raised in Ventnor, NJ where much of her childhood was spent enjoying the beach. She attended St. James Roman Catholic School and Church for mass on Sundays with her family. Beth was blessed with a large, loving family. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to daughters Nicole, Krista, and Melissa. She planted a foundation for family values and traditions. She had a love for gardening and possessed a natural green thumb. She was known for her culinary and baking abilities. She enjoyed cooking for and feeding others. She had a way of making everyone feel at home. Beth was an avid reader and often found with a novel in hand. She kept those around her laughing with her comical personality and humorous tendencies. She will be remembered for her charismatic spirit. A smile and likely a laugh will come to you when thinking of her. She left a lasting impression on those who entered her life. She was called home on March 15, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Beth was preceded by her late father George SantaMaria, mother Elizabeth SantaMaria, and brother Michael SantaMaria. She is survived by: Life-long companion Dale Rupley, daughters Nicole Troller, Krista (Keith) Kelley, Melissa (Zach) Douglas, brother George SantaMaria, sisters Toni SantaMaria-Ennett, Helen Brunetti, Michelle SantaMaria, grandchildren Tre, Kamrin, Gianna, Chloe, Lilly, Ben, and Grace. A memorial service honoring Beth will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 o'clock in the afternoon. The family suggests memorials to St. James Roman Catholic Church located at 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ 08406.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.