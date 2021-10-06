Cassidy, Betty Lou, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away at her vacation home in Lancaster County, PA on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born in Hazleton, PA on January 6, 1950, before moving to South Bound Brook, NJ. In 1972 Betty Lou married her husband, Charles, and they moved to South Jersey. She graduated from Newark State College (now known as Kene College of NJ) and obtained a Masters Degree from Marymount College. She taught in the Margate City schools for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. Upon retiring she picked up her quilting needle and never put it down. There were always many projects around the house that she was working on. Betty Lou was a member of South Shore Quilters and the Wind Rose Quilters. She and her husband enjoyed their annual Transatlantic, eastern seaboard, or Caribbean cruises. Betty Lou is predeceased by her parents, Willard and Sarah (Sally) Young, and a brother Charles Young. She is survived by her husband Charles, a niece Candice Young, a nephew Warren Young, and many cousins. A viewing will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ from 10 to 11am, with a service immediately afterward. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.