I am so sorry for your loss, your mother and I have known each other since you lived in Absecon by the drive in theater by the old golf course; we worked as Realtors together and were friends ; I visited her in her condo off Aloe Street; Life is very busy and in the past few years I have not seen her; I was so sad to here she passed. I am sure she will always be looking over all of you; God Bless all of your in your loss. I know she was a wonderful mother; friend.

Marlene P Becker March 25, 2021