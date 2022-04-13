Forosisky, Betty, - 96, of Millville, was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1926 and passed away at Inspira Medical Center on April 7, 2022, at the age of 96 after a brief illness. During her elder years, she enjoyed the attention of her loving family at home, hospital, and nursing center. She lived in the Vineland-Millville area for most of her adult years. She is predeceased by husband John Sr., her father and mother (George and Ann Artley of Johnstown, Pa), her brother George Artley of Johnstown, and her sister Ida Montgomery of Apopka, Florida. She is survived by children Deborah Pierro (David), John Forosisky Jr., Gary Forosisky (Sandra), and Donna Zeidler (Michael); grandchildren Erica Janowitz (Jason), Dr. Garett Forosisky (Ashley), Evan Forosisky (Samantha), Jess and Erin Mooney, and Colin and Grant Zeidler of Canada; great-grandchildren Evan Aidan Janowitz, Gavin Forosisky, Grayson Forosisky, Emersyn Forosisky; Everly and Oaklynn Forosisky; and many loving nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed getting together with friends and family, cracking jokes and witticisms (even a few days before her death), cooking, traveling, reading, gardening, crime and comedy TV shows, and crossword puzzles. She was a diligent, conscientious worker and had various jobs over the years, one of which was her enjoyable four years at the Edward R. Johnstone School Library in Vineland. In her 50s, she attended nursing school and became an LPN. She worked at the Vineland Developmental Center until her retirement. After retirement, she was a hospice volunteer for 15 years. A private funeral service was handled by Pancoast Funeral Home, Vineland on April 11th with a private burial thereafter at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery of Hopewell Township, next to her husband John Sr. Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's name to Genesis Healthcare, Millville Center, 54 Sharp Street, Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.