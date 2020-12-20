Menu
Betty Gardner Lissak
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Lissak, Betty Gardner, - 93, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ and Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Pompano, FL. Betty was born and grew up in Atlantic City, NJ and graduated Atlantic City High School Class of '45. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harris Morty Lissak. Betty and Morty moved to Wilmington, DE from Atlantic City, NJ where they raised their two children. They retired to Ventnor, NJ. Betty is survived by son Gary Lissak and his wife Janet; daughter Jann (Lissak) Cohen and her life partner Richard D'Alessandris; and grandchildren David Lissak and his wife Danielle, Andy Lissak, Adam Lissak and his wife Krista, Sara Cohen Medifar and her husband Ramin, and Jesse Cohen and his wife Jennifer. She also took great pride in her great-grandchildren, Nathan Lissak, Chase Lissak, Amaya Lissak, Noah Lissak, Zachary Lissak, Chloe Burdette, Alexis Cohen, Eli Cohen, Etan Medifar, and Sadie Medifar. A private ceremony will be held with interment at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Dementia Society of America or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to: Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
