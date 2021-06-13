Miller, Betty Marie, - 94, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 with her family by her side. Betty was born in Tyrone PA to the late William and Redda (Grubb) McNeal. Betty graduated from Atlantic City Nursing School in 1949. She practiced nursing for over 35 years at ARMC. After leaving the hospital she worked at Meadowview Nursing Home and at Resorts Hotel and Casino. Betty was formerly a member of The Ladies of the Elks auxiliary of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. She was also a member of the Epsilon Sorority, the Quilting Guild, the Bridge Club, the R&R Girls and the Red Hat Society. Betty enjoyed traveling and walking on the beach. She was an avid Penn State Football Fan. Most importantly she was a devoted, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Richard K. Miller Sr. and she is survived by her children Janet Leon (John), Rita Stooks (William), Susan Boley (Gerald) and Richard K. Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren Edward Leon, Elizabeth DeLuca, Rebecca Leon, Amanda Stooks, Sarah Stooks, Dr Gerald Boley, Rita Marie Boley, Alexandra Miller, John Miller, Abigail Miller and her great-grandchildren Joseph DeLuca and Ashlynn DeLuca and her brother Ronald McNeal. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother Richard McNeal and her special lifelong friend from childhood Edgar Soyke. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and viewing for Betty on Monday evening June 14, 2021 from 7 to 8PM at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine and Tuesday morning from 10 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit www.keatesplum.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 788517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.