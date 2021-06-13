Menu
Betty Marie Miller
Miller, Betty Marie, - 94, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 with her family by her side. Betty was born in Tyrone PA to the late William and Redda (Grubb) McNeal. Betty graduated from Atlantic City Nursing School in 1949. She practiced nursing for over 35 years at ARMC. After leaving the hospital she worked at Meadowview Nursing Home and at Resorts Hotel and Casino. Betty was formerly a member of The Ladies of the Elks auxiliary of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. She was also a member of the Epsilon Sorority, the Quilting Guild, the Bridge Club, the R&R Girls and the Red Hat Society. Betty enjoyed traveling and walking on the beach. She was an avid Penn State Football Fan. Most importantly she was a devoted, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Richard K. Miller Sr. and she is survived by her children Janet Leon (John), Rita Stooks (William), Susan Boley (Gerald) and Richard K. Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren Edward Leon, Elizabeth DeLuca, Rebecca Leon, Amanda Stooks, Sarah Stooks, Dr Gerald Boley, Rita Marie Boley, Alexandra Miller, John Miller, Abigail Miller and her great-grandchildren Joseph DeLuca and Ashlynn DeLuca and her brother Ronald McNeal. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother Richard McNeal and her special lifelong friend from childhood Edgar Soyke. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration and viewing for Betty on Monday evening June 14, 2021 from 7 to 8PM at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine and Tuesday morning from 10 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit www.keatesplum.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 788517 Topeka, KS 66675.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Jun
15
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas Church
331 8th Street S, Brigantine, NJ
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Church
331 8th Street S, Brigantine, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember how kind Betty was to us when we moved next door in 1973. She and Angie had quite a few laughs together. She was just so enjoyable to be with. She was a caring and compassionate mentor to those of us who went into nursing. She raised a beautiful family and I know they were happy to care for her in her final days. Betty, I know you are happy now to be with Jesus. I will see you again. Love you Janet, Rita, Susan and Richard. I am praying God will comfort you as you grieve your tremendous loss. Ed sends his love and prayers also
Gay Williams
Friend
June 16, 2021
Rita, Susie, Janet, Rich - Your Mom was one of the sweetest moms ever. I am so very sorry for your loss. With love and sadness, Donna
Donna LaVerde
Friend
June 16, 2021
Janet, Sorry to read about the loss of your Mom. Condolences to all your family. I remember your Mom letting us bake a cake in your kitchen when we were young! She just shook her head and let us go!
Diann (Jordan) Goos
June 15, 2021
I met Betty as a member of Lafayette Quilt Guild where she showed herself to be a warm, kind friend with a very funny and often feisty sense of humor. We will all miss her
Patty Maddox
Friend
June 14, 2021
Mrs. Miller (and her lovely family) was a major part of our childhood summers in Brigantine. She was lovely on the inside and outside. I especially enjoyed when she and my mother got together - they laughed so much. One time they laughed so hard, they both fell off their chairs LOL. I was fortunate to see her many times since the family house was sold for dinners and my fathers b-day celebrations in Brigantine. Life was truly better because of her. Warmest condolences, love and prayers to all The Miller Family xo
Karen Woonton
Neighbor
June 13, 2021
Betty was such a lovely lady. She belonged to our Lafayette Quilter's Guild, Betty sat right in back of my chair. She always was so pleasant and did lovely work. She will be missed. Bless her.
Jo Ann Sutton
Friend
June 13, 2021
To my dear college pal Sue and family, I am so sorry to hear about your wonderful mother. May she Rest in Peace!
Carol R
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry to read of your loss. Betty was a wonderful lady, loved by all who knew her. Rest In Peace, Betty. God Bless all of you.
Barbara Hilferty
Friend
June 13, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Thinking of you Suzie.
Ginny Marino McCabe
Friend
June 12, 2021
we are heartbroken that we cannot attend your services.But, we will be with you in mind body and spirit. You are my big sis who taught me so many things including etiquette.We Love you and you will be greatly missed.My you always be in the grace and peace of our lord and savior. your loving Baby Brother Ronnie
RONALD MCNEAL
Brother
June 12, 2021
I played Bridge with Betty for many years. I will always remember her grace and generosity in helping me learn how to play. Throughout the years she was the same, not only to me, but to all of our Bridge players. We will all miss her greatly. God bless her and her family.
Jan Coffin
Friend
June 12, 2021
So Sorry to hear this , God Bless the Miller Family , Rita, Suzie, & Richie & may they find some Peace knowing how many lives' their Mother Betty touched ..
Glenn Williams
Friend
June 11, 2021
