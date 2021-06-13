I will always remember how kind Betty was to us when we moved next door in 1973. She and Angie had quite a few laughs together. She was just so enjoyable to be with. She was a caring and compassionate mentor to those of us who went into nursing. She raised a beautiful family and I know they were happy to care for her in her final days. Betty, I know you are happy now to be with Jesus. I will see you again. Love you Janet, Rita, Susan and Richard. I am praying God will comfort you as you grieve your tremendous loss. Ed sends his love and prayers also

Gay Williams Friend June 16, 2021