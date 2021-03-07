Jernee, Beverly H., - 97, of Ocean City, NJ joined the Lord when she passed peacefully away at home on March 1st. She graduated from Cheltenham High School & attended the University of Miami. Every day she chose to live her life with curiosity, humor, generosity, determination & positivity. She truly was a leading light. Martha Stewart eat your heart out! Phyllis Diller step aside! Mr. Clean wipe your feet! Sherlock Holmes meet your match! Miss America pass the tiara! Bev was the hostess with the mostess entertaining family & friends with a house full of laughter & food. Her pot roast, coleslaw, baked beans & pies were Michelin five star quality. She always had a scented candle burning, the TV playing either The Price Is Right, true crime shows, or stock market listings. Her favorite pastime was playing Mah Jongg with her many dear friends. She was always at the ready teaching scores of ladies the tricks of the game. Bridge was her second game of choice & always had a joke to break the ice. When she wasn't gaming Bev collected antiques, loved dining out, traveling, reading & playing the slot machines. A true fashion maven & always color-coordinated from head to toe (even her eyeglasses case) & never without lipstick. Bev was a devoted volunteer for the OC Historical Museum, The Sunshine Foundation, Shore Memorial Hospital & Meals On Wheels & a member of many clubs. She was always looking to lend a hand to someone in need in any way. As a mom, she was a shining example to her devoted daughters & taught them life's lessons with laughter & to always look for the positive. She married the love of her life, Commander Jack Jernee, Jr in 1952. After Jack's retirement in 1970 from the Navy, they moved full time to their beloved Ocean City & ran two businesses: Jernee Beach Club at 36th St; Scarborough Hotel with partners & besties, Andy & Nancy Jernee. Bev was predeceased by her husband, Jack in 1992. Bev leaves behind her daughters, Becky Goss (Bill), Simsbury, CT & Valerie Griswold (Scott), Petersburg, NJ, grandkids, Adam (Ashley,) Phoenix, AZ, Ryan Goss, Washington DC, Jack Griswold, Philadelphia, Shelley Griswold, Philadelphia & newcomer, great-grandson, Andrew Goss. Bev's greatest joy in life were her family & priceless friends. She will be missed – until we meet again – we love you. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
