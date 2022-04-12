Kendrick, Billee Raye, - 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born on February 12, 1926 in Belfast, ME, the daughter of Helene and Dardy Rackliff, she moved to Cape May Court House in 1956 after living in Wildwood for 10 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and worked at W.T. Grants, S&H Green Stamps, and Scull's Hardware and Dry Goods. Mrs. Kendrick was a big Phillies fan. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, bird watching, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved reading her mystery novels, watching game shows, especially Jeopardy and The Price Is Right, and playing the slots. An excellent pie maker, she looked forward to cooking for the family. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, George R. Kendrick, and drove to Mexico. An animal lover, she loved her "good buddy", her black cat Hitch. A beloved wife and devoted mother, Mrs. Kendrick was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George R. Kendrick. She is survived by her children: Helene Schneegas, Thomas (Sandra) Kendrick, Kitty (James) Wollenweber, and David (Donna) Kendrick; grandchildren: Sandra (Mike) Stone, Stuart (Megan) Kendrick, Jesse (Cathy) Kendrick, Corinne Kendrick, and Tyler Wollenweber; great-grandchildren: Amanda, Julian, Maxwell, Violet, and Mackenzie; great great granddaughters: Evelyn and Nora; and good friend Barry Mossbrooks. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 416 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.