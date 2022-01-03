Lashley, Blanche E., - 90, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Blanche was a successful teacher of 33 years having taught at several public and private schools. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a longtime member of Grace Community Church in Waterford Works, NJ. Blanche was predeceased by her husband Myron of 62 years and her daughter, Rachel E. Diehl. She is survived by her sons, Mark Lashley (Jennifer) of Syracuse, NY; Paul Lashley (Terri) of Woodbine, NJ; two brothers, William Long of Egg Harbor Twp.and Albert Long of Mays Landing; five grandchildren, Sarah Freeman (Benjamin), Bethany Snyder (Doug Scott), Matthew, Katherine, and Joseph Lashley; six great grandchildren, Paul, Alexis, Kelly, Benjamin, Jr., Zarah and McKenzie and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.