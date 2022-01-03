Lashley, Blanche E., - 90, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Blanche was a successful teacher of 33 years having taught at several public and private schools. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was a longtime member of Grace Community Church in Waterford Works, NJ. Blanche was predeceased by her husband Myron of 62 years and her daughter, Rachel E. Diehl. She is survived by her sons, Mark Lashley (Jennifer) of Syracuse, NY; Paul Lashley (Terri) of Woodbine, NJ; two brothers, William Long of Egg Harbor Twp.and Albert Long of Mays Landing; five grandchildren, Sarah Freeman (Benjamin), Bethany Snyder (Doug Scott), Matthew, Katherine, and Joseph Lashley; six great grandchildren, Paul, Alexis, Kelly, Benjamin, Jr., Zarah and McKenzie and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.
Blanche was always such a gift to others! She lived with joy, served her family and her Savior Jesus. When she first attended Grace, we were still in a rented building downtown. She served as a Sunday School teacher and then superintendent for many years. She loved people, and she loved her students. Blanche was loyal, kind and encouraging to us. Her mother's heart and fierce love shined during the many years she cared for Rachel. She faced her heartaches with a deep and genuine faith. Her life was an example to us. Also, we will always be grateful for Myron and Blanche's vital role in establishing Grace Community Church locally. They were loving, reliable servants!