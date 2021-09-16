Buell, Bonnie, - 78, of Pleasantville, Widow of Melvin W Buell Sr. Passed away peacefully at home on 9/9/2021 surrounded by her loving family, Known for her bright smile, beautiful personality, unconditional love & generosity. She is preceded by her son Edward, survived by her daughters Audra & Shelly, grandchildren Aurora, Sergio, Jovahn, Alex, Lyric, Justice & 7 great-grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Alison Ross. At her request services will be private she will be remembered forever by those who loved and adored her.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.