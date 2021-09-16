Buell, Bonnie, - 78, of Pleasantville, Widow of Melvin W Buell Sr. Passed away peacefully at home on 9/9/2021 surrounded by her loving family, Known for her bright smile, beautiful personality, unconditional love & generosity. She is preceded by her son Edward, survived by her daughters Audra & Shelly, grandchildren Aurora, Sergio, Jovahn, Alex, Lyric, Justice & 7 great-grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Alison Ross. At her request services will be private she will be remembered forever by those who loved and adored her.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
Wishing you all much love, peace, hope & comfort during this most difficult time. Her beautiful spirit will forever live through you all .... Keeping your family in my thoughts & prayers ...
Dawn Mathew
September 24, 2021
Sending much love and comfort in the coming days and hold on to the cherished memories that will be in your hearts forever.
A. Ward
Family
September 23, 2021
To the Buell family and friends. My deepest condolences may God bless you and yours !
Dennis RULEY
September 18, 2021
Earth Has No Sorrow That Heaven Can Not Heal! Bonnie life had it´s different turns in life... Thank You For All Of The Love That You Had For Our Son Your Godson... There will forever Be a place in our HEARTS For The Love That You Have Giving Us!! Heaven Has An Angel... With Our Deepest Sympathy and Love The Moore Family!