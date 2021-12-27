Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Lynn Johnson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Johnson, Bonnie Lynn, - 55, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, December 17, 2021. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Lewis Johnson, and her three beautiful sons, Lewie, Charlie, and Ryan, her father Frank Musterel, siblings Jake Musterel, Cathy Antorino (Daryl), Frank Musterel (Jackie), stepbrother Jeffrey Ashton (Melissa), Father in Law Lew Johnson, and many dear friends whom she considered family. She was predeceased by her Mother, Naomi Ashton and Stepfather, Elwood Ashton. Bonnie was a proud graduate of the EHTHS class of 1984. She worked at the Claridge Health Spa, where she made lifelong friends and co-owned a cleaning business until becoming pregnant with her twins, Lewie and Charlie. Her son Ryan, born five years later, was yet another gift from God. Becoming a wife to Lew and mother to her three sons was a dream fulfilled. She fiercely advocated for all of them, and cheered on their every accomplishment. She was especially proud of each sacrament received by the boys leading up to their confirmations in the Catholic Church. Along the way, she became an active member and treasured volunteer of the Faces4Autism family, participating and fundraising for their events, and learning as much as she could about autism to help her boys succeed. She always expressed her deep and heartfelt appreciation to anyone who brought joy to her kids lives, helped them learn, cope with life's challenges, and earn their independence. Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother, a true and loyal friend, and incredibly dedicated and proud of her family. She had a knack for lifting people up by reminding them of all they've accomplished (in great detail!), and how proud she was of them. She enjoyed summer trips with her family, spending time with extended family and friends, Genesis, Phil Collins, Andy Gibb and helping others whenever she saw a need. Other things that brought her joy were often the simplest, a lit candle, a holiday towel in her kitchen, seasonal flowers on her table, decorating her home for ALL of the holidays, shopping at Hallmark (usually for a small gift to brighten someone's day), a crisp fall day, and a good laugh. She thanked god every day for her blessings, demonstrated the true meaning of loyalty and selflessness, and we are all better because of her. She will be missed more than words can adequately express. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Faces4autism and Hearts Riding Center in Bonnie's name, and when you see someone with autism, give them a hug for Bonnie. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Bonnie was a beautiful person inside and out! Seeing that she passed truly brought tears to my eyes and a very unsettling feeling. Prayers are being prayed for her in heaven and for her loved ones here on earth, especially Lew, Charlie, Lewie, and Ryan.
John & Dawn Martin
February 1, 2022
Bonnie was such a sweet, kind, loving person who has touched so many lives. Our thoughts, prayers, & love are with her husband, boys, & the entire Musterel family. God Bless
Kathy & Frank Festa
January 29, 2022
I miss seeing your sons. I am Happy that you were such a good mother and wife. You will be missed by many. Bless you.
Janice Kearsley
Friend
December 31, 2021
Rest In Peace dear Bonnie. You are a beautiful example of what a great wife and mother can be. Heavens doors open widely for you dear friend.
Marylou Roman
December 29, 2021
Bonnie was such a genuine, loving soul. I´m happy to have crossed paths with her in this lifetime.
Jerry Ryan
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results