Johnson, Bonnie Lynn, - 55, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, December 17, 2021. She is survived by the love of her life, husband Lewis Johnson, and her three beautiful sons, Lewie, Charlie, and Ryan, her father Frank Musterel, siblings Jake Musterel, Cathy Antorino (Daryl), Frank Musterel (Jackie), stepbrother Jeffrey Ashton (Melissa), Father in Law Lew Johnson, and many dear friends whom she considered family. She was predeceased by her Mother, Naomi Ashton and Stepfather, Elwood Ashton. Bonnie was a proud graduate of the EHTHS class of 1984. She worked at the Claridge Health Spa, where she made lifelong friends and co-owned a cleaning business until becoming pregnant with her twins, Lewie and Charlie. Her son Ryan, born five years later, was yet another gift from God. Becoming a wife to Lew and mother to her three sons was a dream fulfilled. She fiercely advocated for all of them, and cheered on their every accomplishment. She was especially proud of each sacrament received by the boys leading up to their confirmations in the Catholic Church. Along the way, she became an active member and treasured volunteer of the Faces4Autism family, participating and fundraising for their events, and learning as much as she could about autism to help her boys succeed. She always expressed her deep and heartfelt appreciation to anyone who brought joy to her kids lives, helped them learn, cope with life's challenges, and earn their independence. Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother, a true and loyal friend, and incredibly dedicated and proud of her family. She had a knack for lifting people up by reminding them of all they've accomplished (in great detail!), and how proud she was of them. She enjoyed summer trips with her family, spending time with extended family and friends, Genesis, Phil Collins, Andy Gibb and helping others whenever she saw a need. Other things that brought her joy were often the simplest, a lit candle, a holiday towel in her kitchen, seasonal flowers on her table, decorating her home for ALL of the holidays, shopping at Hallmark (usually for a small gift to brighten someone's day), a crisp fall day, and a good laugh. She thanked god every day for her blessings, demonstrated the true meaning of loyalty and selflessness, and we are all better because of her. She will be missed more than words can adequately express. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Faces4autism and Hearts Riding Center in Bonnie's name, and when you see someone with autism, give them a hug for Bonnie. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.