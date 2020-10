FLEMING, BONNIE M., - 65, of Galloway, A reminder, Services for Bonnie are scheduled for 11:00 am this coming Saturday, October 24, 2020, outdoors at St. Mark and All Saints Church 429 South Pitney Road in Galloway Township. Masks and social distancing are required for your safety. Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.