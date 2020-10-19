FLEMING, BONNIE MARGARET, - 65, of Galloway Township, entered into eternal rest on Tues. Sept 8th surrounded by her family and her partner Brian M Bishop of Galloway. Bonnie was born March 27, 1955 daughter of Douglas and Mildred (Laechenauer) Fleming of Bernardsville NJ. She was a graduate of Bernards High School and Stockton State College. Bonnie retired after a long career in Property Management throughout Atlantic, Ocean, and Cape May counties. She also had a career in the casino industry as a Director of Purchasing. She enjoyed and cared for every person she met in many ways. Her two cats Boo and Tia were her pride of the home. In addition to her companion Brian M. Bishop of Galloway, she is survived by her brother and sister in law Bruce and Sherry Fleming of Grantville, PA, a nephew Zach Fleming and his fiancé Valerie Fantaski and their daughter Chloe. Bonnie has served God during her whole life with us. She has peacefully started her next Journey to welcome all those that she knew in this life when they arrive in her new paradise. Donations in Bonnie's memory can be sent to: The Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401Absecon Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401 in support of their hard work, and all animals we have seen receive care. Services and Columbarium inurnment @ St. Mark and All Saints Church 429 South Pitney Road in Galloway, NJ will begin outdoors at 11:00am Saturday, October 24, 2020. Masks and distancing protocols are required. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 19, 2020.