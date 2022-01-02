Brewer, Bradley M., - 37, of Hammonton, NJ passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2021. Brad was a devoted father and family man. He enjoyed many wonderful years with Erica and their daughters, Lilah and Charlene, whom were the pride and joy of Brad's life. Brad had many interests; he was fond of cooking for friends and family, collecting antiques, and spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. He was a Master Welder by trade, having learned to weld at the young age of 14. Brad was loved by all who knew him, and had many close, lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his grandfather and mentor, Girard "Jerry" Tell, and his uncle, Brian Tell. He is survived by his former wife Erica Brewer and their daughters Lilah and Charlene; loving mother Susan Henry and father Bradley Brewer; sisters Stephanie Henry, Melissa LaDuke, and Amanda Brewer; brothers John, Will, Ed, and RD Brewer; grandmother, Ellen Tell and grandparents Charlene & Richard Brewer; Aunts & Uncles, Girard & Regina Tell, Lori & Tony Grasso, Patricia & Matt Olive, Cindy & Steve Bunn, Heather Brewer, and many cousins all of whom loved and will miss him dearly. Services and interment were private in Ohio. Please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 2, 2022.