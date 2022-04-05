Menu
Harvey, Brenda Jean, - 70, of Tuckerton, NJ passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022. Brenda was born in Lakewood, NJ and was a life long resident of Tuckerton. She retired as a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway and was a member of the Tuckerton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Gordon "Scovie" and Natalie Lelion. She is survived by her loving son John Harvey and wife Janet of Tuckerton, NJ, many "adopted" children and grandchildren and her parkway family. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday April 8, 2022 from 6-9pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 8:30pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences, visit www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.
