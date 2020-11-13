Young, Brenda Lee (nee Taylor), - 67, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ. Brenda was born in Philipsburg, PA on July 16, 1953, in Philipsburg, PA to Charles E and Alma J (Gabrielson) Taylor. She was raised in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, and attended Northern Bedford County High School. She married Jeffrey Young December 31, 1982, who preceded her in death in 2018. Brenda was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Family was everything to her. She especially loved her role as Mimi. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had the most kind and loving personality and always saw the good in people. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and doing crafts with her grandbabies. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Brenda is survived by her children Chad (Amy) Speicher, Jenna (Dave) Feldstein, Jeffrey (Richelle) Young, and her seven grandchildren Jaimee, Gavin, Isabella, Aidan, Lux, Jax, and Sloan. She is also survived by brothers Larry (Angela) Taylor of Ligonier PA, Denny (Mindy) Taylor of Mantua NJ, Gary Taylor of Martinsburg PA, and sisters Cathy (Birch) Snider of New Enterprise PA, LuAnn (Steve) Fisher of Martinsburg, PA. Her viewing for family and friends will be on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 2 until 4 O'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, 08223. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately. The family suggests memorial contributions to either American Heart Assoc or Shriners Hospital for Children
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.