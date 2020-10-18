Denney, Brent F., - 56 years old, of Dorothy, NJ passed away peacefully, with his wife, Tresna Denney by his side on October 13, 2020. Brent was born on May 30, 1964, in Somers Point, and graduated from Bethel Christian School in Port Republic. Brent worked with pride and honor as a Federal Air Marshal and achieved many accomplishments and received numerous accolades during his service. Brent's Volunteer firefighting career began in the early 90's with Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company and later joined Estell Manor Volunteer Fire Company before joining and becoming a Life Member of the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company as a firefighter/EMT where he served as acting Lieutenant. Brent was also Deputy Coordinator for Weymouth Township Emergency Management. Brent will be remembered for being a car and gun enthusiast and a great lover of animals, especially his dogs Raven, Rommel, Pyle, and Karma his service dog. Brent is survived by his wife Tresna. Sons Colton, Auston, and Darin Dorzan (Dana), grandsons AJ and Noah. Brent is also survived by Linda Denney, niece Mackenzie, parents James and Joy Denney, father and mother in law John and Gail Cunningham, brother in law Jonathan Cunningham, niece Brittany Cunningham. His beloved animals and many great friends and brothers. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, October 20th from 2-4pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, where services will be held at 4. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brent's memory to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.