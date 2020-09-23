Bogar, Bret "Thomas", - 62, of Northfield, lost his short battle with pancreatic cancer Friday, September 18th, 2020 at Shore Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and worked at Bogar's Building Supply before moving to South Jersey. He worked at Tri County and most recently Bell Supply. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid Nittany Lion, Phillies, and Eagles fan. He was predeceased by his Father Robert Bogar SR and survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Ewing), his daughter Shannon, his mother Nancy, and live in niece Annie. Siblings Brad (Loming), Rebecca Gordon, Robert Jr., niece Blanche, and nephew Josh. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church 1421 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225, and a celebration of Bret's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2020.