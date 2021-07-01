Matus, Brian J., - 77, of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, June 28th, 2021. Brian was born October 11, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA. He is the son of Wendell Matus and Margaret Matus. He was married to Eva Matus for many years. He loved to golf and spend time with his family and grandchildren. Brian worked as a manager in the Atlantic City casinos for a long time. Brian is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Matus) Nogle; his son, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his mother, Margaret Matus (100 years old), his sister, Sandra Cona, and many other loving family members and friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Eva Matus and his father, Wendell Matus. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2nd at 2:00 PM at Chelsea Baptist Church located at 2908 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.