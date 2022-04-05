James, Brown, - 71, of Manahawkin, James R. Brown, age 71 of Manahawkin passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Jim was born in Toms River had lived in Beach Haven and moved to Manahawkin 9 years ago. He was a talented self-employed carpenter in the Ocean County area for many years. He loved the Phillies, enjoyed riding his bicycle with his wife Debbie all over Long Beach Island. In his younger years, Jim played football and was a wrestler for Southern Regional High School. Jim was predeceased by his wife Debbie and is survived by his son James F. and his wife Lauren Brown, step-daughter Kelly Cranmer. He is also survived by his 3 brothers Glenn and his wife Maya, Richard, and his wife Missy and Dennis and his wife Regina, 1 sister Dawn Jackson and his granddaughter Andi. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral home, 335 South Main Street, Barnegat, cremation is private. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alliance for a Living Ocean, PO Box 2250, Long Beach Township, NJ 08008 in Mr. Brown's memory.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.