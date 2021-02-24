Bruce was a joker with a very dry sense of humor when i worked with him I always enjoyed his company. He was a great plumber and always did a great job I never had to call him back because something failed. Bruce was a good cop and his marine toughness always showed in a tough situation. I hope you are resting in peace Bruce you worked hard and made sure you were always there for Jeanne and your children. God Bless you and Jeanne in heaven. May god bless your family in their time of grief. Prayers always.

John V. Simone Coworker March 1, 2021