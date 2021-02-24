Bolen, Bruce, - 85, of Somers Point, Bruce Bolen, passed away February 20, 2021 at his home in Somers Point, NJ surrounded by family. The "Cuz" a West Orange High School graduate, joined the Marine Corp upon graduation and returned to West Orange after a successful career to join the West Orange Police Department, retiring in 1985. Bruce was also a 30-year member of the local Plumbers Union. Working 16 hours per day for over 25 years, he never missed a family event nor a kid's football or baseball game. Often traveling out of state to watch games, a true tailgate professional, he fed half the Navy football team during the late 70's. Preceded in death by Jeanne, his wife of 57 years, Bruce will be laid to rest next to her in the Atlantic City Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID, no wake is planned, and he will be laid to rest in a small family affair in South Jersey. "Pop" leaves behind his 4 children – John, Michael, Kimberly & Keith along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will truly be missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.