Bruce Bolen
ABOUT
West Orange High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dangler Funeral Home
340 Main St
West Orange, NJ
Bolen, Bruce, - 85, of Somers Point, Bruce Bolen, passed away February 20, 2021 at his home in Somers Point, NJ surrounded by family. The "Cuz" a West Orange High School graduate, joined the Marine Corp upon graduation and returned to West Orange after a successful career to join the West Orange Police Department, retiring in 1985. Bruce was also a 30-year member of the local Plumbers Union. Working 16 hours per day for over 25 years, he never missed a family event nor a kid's football or baseball game. Often traveling out of state to watch games, a true tailgate professional, he fed half the Navy football team during the late 70's. Preceded in death by Jeanne, his wife of 57 years, Bruce will be laid to rest next to her in the Atlantic City Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID, no wake is planned, and he will be laid to rest in a small family affair in South Jersey. "Pop" leaves behind his 4 children – John, Michael, Kimberly & Keith along with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will truly be missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Graveside service
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Dangler Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dangler Funeral Home.
Sympathy to the Bolen family, love to my nursing school friend, Kim
RUTHANN Flanagan Jennings
March 2, 2021
Bruce was a joker with a very dry sense of humor when i worked with him I always enjoyed his company. He was a great plumber and always did a great job I never had to call him back because something failed. Bruce was a good cop and his marine toughness always showed in a tough situation. I hope you are resting in peace Bruce you worked hard and made sure you were always there for Jeanne and your children. God Bless you and Jeanne in heaven. May god bless your family in their time of grief. Prayers always.
John V. Simone
Coworker
March 1, 2021
When I joined the force in 1972 I remember my first lineup and being redirected from the cuz to a seat in the back! We became good friends,always glad to see him show up at a disturbance!
Between Bruce and Al wollerman they kept our 80 year old home working. I will miss him.
Bill mcmurry.
Bill McMurry
Coworker
February 24, 2021
