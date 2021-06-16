Menu
Bruce Allen Campbell
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Campbell, Bruce Allen, - 79, of Absecon, passed away January 21st following a brief illness. Bruce was an Absecon resident and educator, having taught two years in the Marsh School and 29 years in the Oakcrest and Absegami schools. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and Bob Jones University and earned his Master's degree from Murray State University. Bruce was a lifelong area basketball referee for both men and women in college, high school, and community leagues and was a highly respected member of IAABO Cum-Cape Board 196. He was recognized by the South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization for 51 years of commitment to the local basketball community, and in 2018 was inducted in the Albert J. Carino Basketball Club of South Jersey Hall of Fame and presented with their Distinguished Service Award. Bruce leaves behind his son, Anthony Campbell (Eva) and grandsons AJ and Dylan Campbell, his sister Barbara Senseney (Philip), brother Fred Campbell (Carolyn), and nephews Derek Campbell and Kevin Senseney, and niece LeeAnn Hewitt (David). A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19th at Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, EHT. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.
Remembering Bruce through our years together teaching in the Greater Egg Harbor School District and the many hours on the basketball courts of South Jersey. We shared many good memories together. May the Lord give you strength and peace at this time.
Carol & Rott
Other
June 16, 2021
