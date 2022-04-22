Hyman, Bruce Ira, - 57, of Ventnor, passed April 17, 2022 at the age of 57. Born July 25, 1964, in Atlantic City, Bruce was the oldest of 2 children of Dr. Jack and Carole Hyman. Bruce spent the majority of his life in his hometown of Ventnor and the surrounding area. He loved listening to and playing all kinds of music both in bands and his beloved upright piano where he could be heard spanning all genres from classical and show tunes to Led Zeppelin. Bruce loved reading and learning and sharing his knowledge whether playing trivia at a local pub or having some good debate on history or politics. His soul mate, Paula Madden Filauro, was the love of his life, and he adored being a part of her children's lives, Oliver, Caitlyn, and Cecilia, whom he loved like they were his own. Bruce and Oliver had a shared love of museums and trips to the beach. He will be dearly missed by all for his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor that sometimes belied his underlying kindness. He was always happy to help friends or family in need or just be available if you needed someone to talk to or make you laugh. A caring son and brother, Bruce will be dearly missed by his mother, Carole Hyman, and sister, Tracy (Hyman) Nicholson, as well as her husband, John. Family and friends are invited to the chapel, on April 24 at 10:00am at Roths-Goldstein Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City at the corner of New Hampshire and Pacific Avenue. Funeral Services will start promptly at 11am. Interment Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Cancer Association or a charity of your choosing.







So we shall let the reader answer this question for himself: who is the happier man, he who has braved the storm of life and lived or he who has stayed securely on shore and merely existed? Hunter S. Thompson



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2022.