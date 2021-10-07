Menu
Bucky Lamson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Lamson, Bucky, - of New Gretna, February 12, 1934-October 4, 2021. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Buy a car. Take a ride. Get Vic's subs. Go to the races. Go out on the boat. Trust Christ. Buy another car…"He's the man (Billy Walton Band)." "Call Ronnie, let's take Manny clams." "Can't means won't." "Got to do something." "Get a new Auto Shopper." "That sets it off." "Always remember that I love you." Bucky retired from Viking Yachts, a company he loved. Bucky lived his entire life in New Gretna. He invites friends and family to his Ultimate Promotion Service at Miller Cemetery in New Gretna, across from Bass River Elementary School (where Bucky said he got straight A's…"absent.") on Sunday, October 10th at 11 am. Bucky is a race fan, not a flower fan. So, instead of flowers, donations to the New Gretna Volunteer Fire Company, where he was a past member, P.O. Box 32, New Gretna, N.J., 08224. Bucky is survived by sons Bill and Donald (Bettina), their mother Dora, his wife Gerry, 3 grandchildren, Lauren, Courtney (Chandler), and Evan. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Miller Cemetery
New Gretna, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
