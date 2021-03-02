Menu
Byron Robert Vile Sr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Vile,, Byron Robert Sr., - 69, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Thursday February 25, 2021. Byron was born in New Britain, CT to the late Robert George Vile and Miriam Jennette Peckham Vile and became a member of the US Coast Guard for 4 years. Byron attended CMC Vo Tech, and went to school for plumbing. He earned his master plumber /HVAC license and owned his own business, Byron's Plumbing & Heating established in 1978. He was a member of the Master Plumbers Association and was president for many terms; he was also a member of Cape Atlantic Truckers Van Club, Ducks Unlimited and the Avalon Country Club. Byron enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, boating, gnomes, golfing, Santa's, duck and goose hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Byron is survived by his children Colleen Vile, Byron R. (Jill) Vile, Jr., and Kristen (Mohammed) Raza, his grandchildren Kayla, James II, Robert, Jr., Cameron, Abby, Gabriel, Jaden, Mikhail and Vivian Rose, his great grandchildren Anya, Addison, Calypso, James III and Ryder, his siblings Russell, Glenn, Dori and Robert. Also survived by good friends Edward and Joanne Hughes, Michelle Carroll, Diane and Buck Buckley, and Edward Niedig, and all of his golfing, hunting, Van Club, AA and plumbing buddies. A memorial service for Byron will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May on Wednesday, March 10, at 11am with visiting 1 hour prior, from 10am – 11am. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made in Byron's memory to Wounded Warrior, Love of Linda or Ducks Unlimited. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
Mar
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
