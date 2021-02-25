Dear Bernice and Anthony and family,

John and I first want to say how so so very sorry for your lost.

Bernice, my heart is breaking for you and your family.l cannot say enough on how sad I am to hear about Candace.If there is a way to help sooth the pain in your heart,please lean on me 609-457-8233 at any time.Always remember that God always takes the good ones first I will always have a place for you in my heart

Ivy- John Ioannucci Friend February 25, 2021