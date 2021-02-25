Menu
Candace N. Mazza
Mainland Regional High School
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Mazza, Candace N., - 26, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Stratford, NJ she was the loving daughter of Anthony and Bernice (Hughes) Mazza. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Candace's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church/ St. Gianna's Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225, and on Saturday at the church from 9:30am until time of mass. At a later date, to be determined, a celebration of Candace's life will be held for family and friends to gather in an outdoor setting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Candace memory to Stop The Heroine at www.stoptheheroin.org/donate/ and Angels In Motion at www.aimangelsinmotion.org/donate/. To read the full obituary, leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Candace please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ
Feb
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Gianna Parish â€“ St. Bernadette Church
1421 New Road Northfield, Northfield, NJ
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a nice person, I enjoyed working with her.
Karen Purcell
Coworker
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy and love to Anthony, Bernice, and the entire Mazza family. I am so very sorry for your loss. I pray that you find comfort with fond memories and knowing she is in the safety of the Lord's arms now. Sincerely, Cousin Sue (Marra) Williams
Suzanne Williams
Family
February 26, 2021
Bernice my deepest condolences to you and your family.
Fanny Caceres
February 26, 2021
I want to offer my sincere condolences for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you through this extremely difficult time.
Jenna Doyle
February 25, 2021
Dear Anthony and Bernice , There is no greater pain a parent must go thru than that of the loss of a child. No one can feel the intensity of your loss. Although my memories are brief of her, I'm sure the ripple of her incredible life will grow to inspire many. Remember the life lived, as this is the greatest tribute to her spirit. My deepest sorrow for all of you! Michael Angelo Longo, Jr. and family
Michael Longo
Family
February 25, 2021
Richard & Sachiko Wilson
Family
February 25, 2021
Beautiful woman!
Sachiko & Richard Wilson
February 25, 2021
Dear Bernice and Anthony and family,
John and I first want to say how so so very sorry for your lost.
Bernice, my heart is breaking for you and your family.l cannot say enough on how sad I am to hear about Candace.If there is a way to help sooth the pain in your heart,please lean on me 609-457-8233 at any time.Always remember that God always takes the good ones first I will always have a place for you in my heart
Ivy- John Ioannucci
Friend
February 25, 2021
To Bernice, Anthony and Family,
Our deepest sympathies go out to all of you during this difficult time. May all the wonderful memories you shared together help ease the pain in your hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Take care and God Bless All of You,

Love and Our Deepest Sympathies,
Sal and Denise Chiaradonna
Sal & Denise Chiaradonna
Friend
February 25, 2021
No words can express how I feel. I am truly speechless. I love you.
Jessica Hanley
Family
February 24, 2021
Dear Bernice,
My deepest condolences to you and your family in the loss of your beautiful daughter. Sincerely, Jan Thomas
Jan Thomaa
Coworker
February 24, 2021
Mazza family,
I am so sorry for your loss. I am heartbroken reading this. Your daughter was a beautiful soul. I have no words to comfort you, nor do I know how. May Our Father walk closely with you.I will continue to keep you in my daily prayers. I am so very sorry.
Dominic Giovanetti
Teacher
February 24, 2021
