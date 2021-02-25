Mazza, Candace N., - 26, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Stratford, NJ she was the loving daughter of Anthony and Bernice (Hughes) Mazza. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Candace's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church/ St. Gianna's Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225, and on Saturday at the church from 9:30am until time of mass. At a later date, to be determined, a celebration of Candace's life will be held for family and friends to gather in an outdoor setting. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Candace memory to Stop The Heroine at www.stoptheheroin.org/donate/
and Angels In Motion at www.aimangelsinmotion.org/donate/
. To read the full obituary, leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Candace please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.