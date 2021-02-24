Bluth, Cara Marie Josephine Surace, - 45, of Ventnor, NJ, left us on Feb. 20, 2021 after a short battle with COVID-19. Cara made every room brighter just by entering it. From her soul, she exuded joy, laughter, and love. She loved celebrating with her family and friends, caring for all animals, gardening, and exploring our connections to each other through reiki, meditation, and more. Cara was a much-loved member of the Hess School community, part of the Hamilton Twp. School District, where she served as a vice-principal. She loved her job working with students and staff and dedicated countless hours to serving her school community. Cara previously taught first grade at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City and she had many fond memories of the students and staff there. Cara was a graduate of George Washington University and after graduation, she spent ten years in the hotel industry in the DC area. Upon her return to Atlantic County, she entered the field of education and earned her MA in Educational Administration from Stockton University. Cara is survived by her husband, Scott, and her two beloved pets, Leroy, an English bulldog, and Eli, a mischievous cat. She was the beloved daughter of John and Joetta, beloved daughter-in-law of Doris and Mark, and the sister of Erica Rose Schaffer (Kevin) and J.C. Surace (Jessica). Under the mentorship of her Aunt Ginger Palmero, Cara was the fun, loving, and devoted aunt to Erica's children Frankie, Leo, and Luci and J.C.'s children, J.C. and Lexi. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her lifelong friends, DC posse, Chelsea Family and Hess Family. Cara's numerous friends and family members are devastated by her loss but are comforted by the many happy memories of Cara. You could not know her without recognizing the light and love she projected. A celebration of her life will be held on June 20, the summer solstice, one of her favorite holidays and a fitting reflection of the joy and sunshine she brought into all of our lives. Cara was an abundance of joy and everyone who knew and loved her counts themselves lucky to have experienced her magic. In keeping with her love for animals, Cara's family encourages donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, the National Zoo in Washington, DC, where she volunteered and had a particular love for the panda bears, or any animal rescue organization you support. At a later date, a scholarship will be set up in Cara's name, more information to follow. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.