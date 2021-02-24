Menu
Cara Marie Josephine Surace Bluth
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Bluth, Cara Marie Josephine Surace, - 45, of Ventnor, NJ, left us on Feb. 20, 2021 after a short battle with COVID-19. Cara made every room brighter just by entering it. From her soul, she exuded joy, laughter, and love. She loved celebrating with her family and friends, caring for all animals, gardening, and exploring our connections to each other through reiki, meditation, and more. Cara was a much-loved member of the Hess School community, part of the Hamilton Twp. School District, where she served as a vice-principal. She loved her job working with students and staff and dedicated countless hours to serving her school community. Cara previously taught first grade at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City and she had many fond memories of the students and staff there. Cara was a graduate of George Washington University and after graduation, she spent ten years in the hotel industry in the DC area. Upon her return to Atlantic County, she entered the field of education and earned her MA in Educational Administration from Stockton University. Cara is survived by her husband, Scott, and her two beloved pets, Leroy, an English bulldog, and Eli, a mischievous cat. She was the beloved daughter of John and Joetta, beloved daughter-in-law of Doris and Mark, and the sister of Erica Rose Schaffer (Kevin) and J.C. Surace (Jessica). Under the mentorship of her Aunt Ginger Palmero, Cara was the fun, loving, and devoted aunt to Erica's children Frankie, Leo, and Luci and J.C.'s children, J.C. and Lexi. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her lifelong friends, DC posse, Chelsea Family and Hess Family. Cara's numerous friends and family members are devastated by her loss but are comforted by the many happy memories of Cara. You could not know her without recognizing the light and love she projected. A celebration of her life will be held on June 20, the summer solstice, one of her favorite holidays and a fitting reflection of the joy and sunshine she brought into all of our lives. Cara was an abundance of joy and everyone who knew and loved her counts themselves lucky to have experienced her magic. In keeping with her love for animals, Cara's family encourages donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, the National Zoo in Washington, DC, where she volunteered and had a particular love for the panda bears, or any animal rescue organization you support. At a later date, a scholarship will be set up in Cara's name, more information to follow. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
I remember the Surace family from Scullville Church!
Nicholas M Smith
March 3, 2021
Joetta, My deepest and sincerest condolences to you and your family over this tragic loss of beautiful daughter. May her soul rest in peace.
Joanne Heim
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Cheryl Scannapieco
February 26, 2021
Cara Bluth was my kindergarten teacher. She read us stories, played us movies, gave us sweets, and loved us with all of her heart. I still get chills knowing that one of my favorite teachers died.
Gabriel Agudelo
February 26, 2021
Though I did not get to know Cara. She was very loved by her students, parents, administration and teachers of the Hess School as well as the Hamilton Township community. No doubt she will be missed. We are all deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Her family is in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Dawn Leek (William Davies Middle School)
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers your way.
Betty Jo Nickles
February 24, 2021
Cara was a beautiful, warm caring soul. I was happy to get to know her as a colleague in Hamilton Township. She will be missed by all
Ramona Bregatta
February 24, 2021
We share your heartbreak in the unexpected loss of Cara. She was a beautiful, Witty, vibrant force of nature. She had the gift of always making you feel welcome and joyful to be in her presence. We should all live life as she did and the world would be a kinder and happier place. God bless her and her family as we all grieve in a life cut short far too soon. You will never be forgotten Cara.
Dick and Marge Fopeano
February 24, 2021
So sorry to read loss of your daughter, Cara. She was a blessing. Love and prayers to you and your family. Pat
Pat (PATRICA) Moltz Sheppard
February 24, 2021
We are deeply saddened to learn of Cara´s passing. Praying the Lord will give you strength and peace through this difficult time.
Carol & Joe Rott
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results