We share your heartbreak in the unexpected loss of Cara. She was a beautiful, Witty, vibrant force of nature. She had the gift of always making you feel welcome and joyful to be in her presence. We should all live life as she did and the world would be a kinder and happier place. God bless her and her family as we all grieve in a life cut short far too soon. You will never be forgotten Cara.

Dick and Marge Fopeano February 24, 2021