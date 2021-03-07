Menu
Carl W. Hanselman
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Hanselman, Carl W., - 91, of Cologne, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home with his family. He served on a Coast Search and Rescue Ship. Carl built boats for Leek Pacemaker. He was the supervisor of the 29-foot boats. Carl installed kitchens for Bill Bakley. He was an excellent craftsman. If it could be made of wood, he could build it. He was a life member and past Commander of the Galloway Twp. American Legion Post 430. Until his death, he was an active member of the Germania Fire Company for 66 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Theresa Hanselmann; his brother, Louis G. Hanselman; and his sister, Janet Smock. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice (nee Dreyer); his three daughters, Elaine Capo (Bill), Lucinda (Cindy) Jobin (Bryan), and Darleen Eldredge (Glenn); and his four grandchildren, Matthew and Austin Jobin, Christina Capo, and Glenn Eldredge Jr.; and his sister, Ester Arasi and her two children, Vickie and John and his sister, Judy Cramner and her three children, Carol, Nancy and Douglas. A graveside service will be held at Germania Cemetery on Wednesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice in Carl's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Germania Cemetery
NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
The Capo family
March 9, 2021
The Capo family
March 9, 2021
On Dad's 50th anniversary as a fireman. All of us, the grandchildren and grandma. His was a life well lived.
The Capo family
March 9, 2021
sorry for your loss he was a nice gentleman and friend
dr john welsh and family
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the entire Hanselman family. Carl was a good friend of the Corson family. He did a lot of great projects for us over the years. We had a lot of good visits with the Hanselman family here in PA and back home in NJ. He will be missed. He was a hard worker and wonderful person to know.
Joanna and Ernest Corson
March 7, 2021
