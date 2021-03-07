Hanselman, Carl W., - 91, of Cologne, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home with his family. He served on a Coast Search and Rescue Ship. Carl built boats for Leek Pacemaker. He was the supervisor of the 29-foot boats. Carl installed kitchens for Bill Bakley. He was an excellent craftsman. If it could be made of wood, he could build it. He was a life member and past Commander of the Galloway Twp. American Legion Post 430. Until his death, he was an active member of the Germania Fire Company for 66 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Theresa Hanselmann; his brother, Louis G. Hanselman; and his sister, Janet Smock. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice (nee Dreyer); his three daughters, Elaine Capo (Bill), Lucinda (Cindy) Jobin (Bryan), and Darleen Eldredge (Glenn); and his four grandchildren, Matthew and Austin Jobin, Christina Capo, and Glenn Eldredge Jr.; and his sister, Ester Arasi and her two children, Vickie and John and his sister, Judy Cramner and her three children, Carol, Nancy and Douglas. A graveside service will be held at Germania Cemetery on Wednesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice
in Carl's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.