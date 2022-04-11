Rutledge, Carl, - , 70, of Brigantine passed away peacefully on Saturday April 9, 2022 after suffering from a short term battle with cancer. He was born in Philadelphia and then resided in Haddon Heights where he attended high school and lastly lived in Brigantine. Educated with a degree in Geology at Rutger's University, Carl always believed that education was important and "knowledge is golden". He worked proudly with his dad and brother at Greiner & Saur Orthopedics Company for several years.
Carl found his passion working with people in the Casino business in Atlantic City. He enjoyed bartending at the historic Gables Bar & Grill, Head Server at the former Trump Marina, and most recently as the head bartender for 40 years at the Tropicana's elite Diamond Jim Lounge dressed in his handsome tuxedo. He intelligently held conversations about every topic imaginable. Carl loved getting to know people and they loved him. He cherished the long term friends he met along the way and enjoyed their laughter and camaraderie. Carl's sense of humor, ability to tell a story and funny antics brought smiles and bursts of laughter from his clientele. There was always a story to be told after being with Carl. He was a true entertainer. They also experienced Carl's other side which is his being compassionate, reliable and a true man of his word. What he enjoyed most was Tuna fishing .... He just loved grappling with the giant fish and dreamed of building his own boat one day and spending his days fishing offshore. Oh he did, however, like his relaxing time like tending to his prized tomato garden and going to the Casino to play "let it ride" with his favorite scotch in hand.Ca
rl was a longtime member and supporter of Union Local 54.
Carl was predeceased by his mother and father, Elaine (Jones) and Ernest (Bud) Rutledge. He is survived by his brother/friend Paul, his sister Elaine (Gary), niece Jamie (Justin), nephew Michael, stepdaughter Kristen, and cousins' Steve and Marge Jones. He is also survived by his 98 year old Aunt Henrietta (Dolly) Bennett, whom he selflessly cared for during the past 17 years. He affectionately referred to her as "the Old Polish broad" which brought a smile to her face. Carl's attribute as being a man of his word is exemplified when he made a promise to Dolly to have her back in her home following its destruction during Super Storm Sandy. Carl worked tirelessly acting as General Contractor to rebuild and raise the house so Dolly could return to her cherished home which she owned for over 60 years. The promise was fulfilled and a grateful Aunt Dolly moved back into her home.
Carl will especially be remembered as a great friend. His personality was contagious and wherever he went smiles spread. He will sorely be missed by many especially his best friends, brother Paul, Bobby Walls and Cousin Steve to name a few and with every memory created he will live forever not in life but always in hearts and minds.
Relatives, friends and members of Local 54 are invited to attend the Life Celebration Viewing for Carl on Wednesday evening April 13, 2022 from 6 to 8PM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Funeral Service will follow at 8PM. Interment will be at 12Noon at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Road Roslyn Pa. For those who so desire may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10am to follow the funeral procession.To share your fondest memory of Carl please visit www.keatesplum.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 11, 2022.