Carlo DeThomasi
DeThomasi, Carlo, - 65, of Milmay, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1955, in San Tommaso, Italy. He moved with his family to the United States at the age of 14. He attended Vineland public schools and received an associate degree from Salem County College. He made Milmay his home and raised his family there. Carlo, with his brother Bruno by his side, built a successful restaurant and catering business, Five Points Inn. His many interests and businesses included real estate, racing thoroughbred horses, cooking, and spending time on his farm. His greatest love was for his family. He traveled frequently to Italy to spend time with family there and he was thoroughly enjoying being Poppop to his grandson, Jaxon. Carlo lived his life to the absolute fullest and friends and family were always welcome in his home. Your glass was always full and your plate was never empty in his presence. Carlo will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Renee (Cinotti) DeThomasi; sons Vincenzo DeThomasi and Carmine DeThomasi; a grandson Jaxon and his mother Hillary Thompson; nephew Tony DeThomasi; niece Nicola DeThomasi; sister-in-law Regina DeThomasi; father-in-law and mother-in-law Rudy and Gladys Cinotti; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Anthony Cinotti and Jackie Muccirelli; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Eileen and Dennis McGee and Lori and Gregory Bianco, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his beloved pets Princess BeeBee and Precious. Carlo is predeceased by his brother, Bruno DeThomasi; his parents Vincenzo and Gemma DeThomasi; paternal grandparents Carmine and Concetta DeThomasi and maternal grandparents Antonio and Costanza DeAcetis. A private viewing will be held at Saint Padre Pio Parish on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 9:30 am until 10:45 am with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Saint Padre Pio Parish
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Padre Pio Parish
Funeral services provided by:
Rone Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
LYDIA DE ACETIS
November 30, 2020
We share your pain and sadness , and we present to the whole family our deep sympathy and condolences in these difficult moments.
Irma and Lydia De Acetis Family and Georges Malassis Family
Family
December 1, 2020
We share your pain and sadness , we present to the whole family our deep sympathy and condolences in these difficult moments.
Irma and Lydia De Acetis Family and Georges Malassis Family
Family
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
With Deepest Sympathy
Ali Yavuz
Ali Yavuz
Coworker
November 30, 2020
A beautiful and giving son, brother, cousin, friend and most of all father and husband....his warm, loving presence will be missed by all that knew him. Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences and prayers to you, Renee, as well as Carmine, Vincenzo, and Jaxon, as well as the rest of the family. An emptiness that shall not soon be filled.
Pat Yanniello and the Texas Yanniello&#8217;s
Family
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Sending heartfelt sympathy to the whole DeThomasi family. May God's grace sustain you now and always. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Eileen Miller and family
Eileen Miller
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Renee and family we send our prayers. Godspeed
Craig Franks
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
To the DeThomasi family my deepest condolences. I have known all of you for a long time, I have worked for you for a long time. This is very sad and my heart and thoughts are with each and every one of you at this time. May Carlo and Bruno be always looking over their loved ones. RIP❤
Sophia A Wood
Friend
November 30, 2020
To The DeThomasi Family,
We would like to send our condolences to your family.
The Melini Family
Jeff Melini
Friend
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melini Family
Friend
November 30, 2020
A fine man , fine family and knew exactly how to run a top of the line restaurant. My Sincere condolences to the family and friends
Sonny Tassone
November 30, 2020
To the DeThomasi family my deepest condolences for the loss of Carlo. I met Carlo in Italian class when we were in 10th grade. He helped me in Italian and I helped him with his English. Carlo was such a kind and loving person and gone to soon. I always will remember him as the boy that grew up to be the man he was, a father, loving husband and a good friend to all that knew him.
Debby Mazzochi
Friend
November 29, 2020