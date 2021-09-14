Rivera, Carlos J., - 51, of Mullica, passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2021, with his family by his side. Carlos loved to listen to music and being around family. He also loved listening to the noise of the ocean waves. He will be missed by his parents Ana and Belford Rivera; brother Belford (Amy) Rivera; nephews Jonathan and Matthew Rivera; Aunt Gladys Torres; cousins Ernest Aponte, Danny Aponte, Marcus Aponte and Joey Aponte; and will be missed by many other family members. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11-12pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City NJ 08215, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicks Church, 525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ starting at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.