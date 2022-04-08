Menu
Carlton R. Campbell
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 11 2022
9:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
Campbell, Carlton R., - 70, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was a lifelong area resident. He is predeceased by his wife, Novella; his daughter, Sharron Phillips; and his parents, Otha and Eva Mae. Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Collier and Jason C. Pinto; his siblings, Joyce Maddrey, Patricia Stewart, Cynthia Asbury, Lonnie Campbell, Eartha Mitchell, Gilroy, Vanessa, Warren, Tracey, and Keith Campbell; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Services will be held 11AM Monday, April 11, 2022 in the Jennings Funeral Home, 501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, where friends may view from 9AM. Interment in Egg Harbor Cemetery. Condolences may be given at www.jenningsfuneralhome.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Viewing
9:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, NJ
Apr
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Jennings Funeral Home
501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, NJ
