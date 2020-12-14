Andronico, Carmen, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. Born in Hammonton, he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Andronico owned and operated Andronico's Barber Shop in Hammonton for 40 years. He also formerly worked for Atlantic City Electric Company in Hammonton. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1955-1962. Carmen enjoyed crabbing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Josephine M. Andronico (nee Lucca), and his parents Ren and Mae Andronico. Carmen is survived by his devoted children, Mae Canestri and her husband Gerard of Haddon Heights; Ben Andronico and his wife Roxanne; Gayle Berenato and her husband JoeBoy all of Hammonton, his grandchildren, Allyson Kundrick and her husband Brandon, Nicole Canestri and her fiancée Christian, Ren Andronico, Justin Andronico and his fiancée Jessica; Chris Berenato (Tori), Nick Berenato and his fiancée Ali; and Samantha Berenato and his great granddaughter, Kennedy Lynn Kundrick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street, Hammonton. There will be no viewing and Burial will be private. Memorial Donations may be made to the National Autism Association, One Park Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.