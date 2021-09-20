Curreri, Carmen F., - 87, of Mays Landing, and formerly of Upper Deerfield Township passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning September 17, 2021 at Atlantic Care – Mainland Division in Pomona. The husband of the late Irene Kostechak Curreri, Carmen and Irene were married 56 years at the time of her death in 2012. He was a 1951 graduate of Bridgeton High School and had served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a longtime resident of Upper Deerfield Township before moving to Puerto Rico for a year and a half prior to retirement. He had been a resident of Mays Landing since 1985. Mr. Curreri worked at the former Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Bridgeton as the batch and furnace supervisor. He accepted a position with Owens in Puerto Rico and worked there until he retired. He was an avid golfer and loved baseball. The Yankees were his favorite team. He was also a horse racing enthusiast. Survivors include three daughters, Lynn Curreri of Mays Landing, Lisa Willis of Vineland, and Leann Curreri and her husband William Mellor of Galloway, four grandchildren, Daniel and Stefanie Danchak and Ashley and Amber Willis and three great-grandchildren, Kailee Caruso, Aubrielle and Elliana Torres. Carmen is also survived by two step-brothers, Robert C. Garrett (Unho) of Hawaii and Mark W. Curreri (Amanda) of Texas. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Willis, a granddaughter, Aubree Leanna Willis and a sister, Janice Clinard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Tuesday morning September 21st at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11. The interment with military honors will take place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township. Memorial contributions in Mr. Curreri's memory are suggested to the American Heart Association
, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 20, 2021.