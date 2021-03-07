Menu
Carmen F. DeMario
FUNERAL HOME
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ
DeMario, Carmen F., - 72, of Margate, went home to meet the Lord on March 3, 2021. Survived by his siblings Roe (Gio) LoPresti, Ben, John (Helen), Dom (Mary), and Gerry. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 12th 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Assumption Church, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. Burial will be private in Atlantic City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady Of Perpetual Help - Assumption Church
146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
Our condolences to the DeMario Family, may Carmen rest in Peace and forever be with our HOLY HEAVENLY FATHER and JESUS our HOLY LORD and SAVIOR ! May GOD strengthen your family at this time. I grew up with Gerry, his family lived on pleasant ave. in pleasantville and our's on fourth street we had a lot of fun playing together.they always were a Loving FAMILY !!! May you all see him again in HEAVEN !!!!!
Harriette Snapp- Davis (Cookie)
March 11, 2021
Carmen was our hero May yeh rest in peace
Sam and the gang
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Carmen. My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family.
Donna (Lundberg) Prisament
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the DeMario Family. I am sending prayers up to Heaven for all of you in your time of sorrow. I am a true believer in my Catholic faith that our departed loved ones rest peacefully in the arms of Our Creator, Father God and one day we will see them again. God bless and keep you safe.
Marguerite Ricci-Guzzetti
March 8, 2021
Our condolences to the Demario clan with prayers to guide you thru your family heartbreak.
Greg Jiampetti Family
March 8, 2021
Our hearts goes out for the Demario family Carmen will be picked up and swept away by Tony and Pat and brought to a much better place and Jesus will be there to take over.
Robert DeGeorge and family
March 7, 2021
