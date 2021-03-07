DeMario, Carmen F., - 72, of Margate, went home to meet the Lord on March 3, 2021. Survived by his siblings Roe (Gio) LoPresti, Ben, John (Helen), Dom (Mary), and Gerry. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 12th 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Assumption Church, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. Burial will be private in Atlantic City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.