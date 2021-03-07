Our condolences to the DeMario Family, may Carmen rest in Peace and forever be with our HOLY HEAVENLY FATHER and JESUS our HOLY LORD and SAVIOR ! May GOD strengthen your family at this time. I grew up with Gerry, his family lived on pleasant ave. in pleasantville and our's on fourth street we had a lot of fun playing together.they always were a Loving FAMILY !!! May you all see him again in HEAVEN !!!!!

Harriette Snapp- Davis (Cookie) March 11, 2021